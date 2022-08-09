8-year-old drowns while swimming in Ambattur apartment complex

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An eight-year-old girl drowned in a swimming pool at a high-rise apartment complex in Ambattur on Saturday. Accompanied by her mother, the Class 3 student had gone to the apartment to meet her friend.

After spending some time in the friend’s house, the girl, B Dhananya, and her mother, Kanmani, went to the pool with Dhananya’s friend and her mother, the Ambattur Estate Police said.

“A guard allowed them in only after the girls’ mothers signed a form saying they were responsible for the children’s safety,” said a senior police officer, adding that while the girls entered the three-to-four-ft-deep pool, their mothers sat nearby.

After a while, Kanmani went to the restroom, and around that time Dhananya started drowning. People nearby, including the security guard, pulled her out of the water, the police officer said. “She was rushed to a private hospital nearby where she was declared dead on arrival. Her body was then sent to the Government Kilpauk Medical College for a post-mortem examination.” A case has been registered and an investigation is on.

CHENNAI: An eight-year-old girl drowned in a swimming pool at a high-rise apartment complex in Ambattur on Saturday. Accompanied by her mother, the Class 3 student had gone to the apartment to meet her friend. After spending some time in the friend’s house, the girl, B Dhananya, and her mother, Kanmani, went to the pool with Dhananya’s friend and her mother, the Ambattur Estate Police said. “A guard allowed them in only after the girls’ mothers signed a form saying they were responsible for the children’s safety,” said a senior police officer, adding that while the girls entered the three-to-four-ft-deep pool, their mothers sat nearby. After a while, Kanmani went to the restroom, and around that time Dhananya started drowning. People nearby, including the security guard, pulled her out of the water, the police officer said. “She was rushed to a private hospital nearby where she was declared dead on arrival. Her body was then sent to the Government Kilpauk Medical College for a post-mortem examination.” A case has been registered and an investigation is on.