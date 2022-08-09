Home Cities Chennai

Chess Olympiad: Jumbos to be dressed in checks to popularise game

A total of 15 elephants of the Kozhikamuthi elephant camp will be decked up to resemble a chess board and paraded from the camp to the topslip creating awareness about the game among the tribals.

Published: 09th August 2022

TheOnline Chess Olympiad is scheduled to begin from September.

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
CHENNAI: As the 44th Chess Olympiad draws to a close on Tuesday, which also happens to be the World Tribal Day, unique arrangements have been made at the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) to celebrate both the occasions. 

A total of 15 elephants of the Kozhikamuthi elephant camp will be decked up to resemble a chess board and paraded from the camp to the topslip creating awareness about the game among the tribals. ATR deputy director MG Ganesan said, “Elephants play an important role in the chess game and it is only befitting to involve the gentle giants in spreading awareness about the game among the tribals. 

The children of the mahouts and kavadis of the 15 elephants will accompany them wearing headgear resembling different chess pieces. The elephants will walk in a line for about 7 km from the camp to the topslip.”

The official said a donor has arranged for a feast for the elephants at the topslip, where tourists will get a chance to spend some time and watch the elephants from close quarters. Also, the occasion will be used to celebrate the Gaj Gaurav award given to the Malasar tribal community by the Union environment ministry recently. Malasar people are expert animal trackers and their special bond with elephants is well documented. All mahouts and kavadies who take care of elephants at the camps of ATR belong to the Malasar community.

