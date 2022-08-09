Cooum project: 38 Vanagaram families moved to Athipattu 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Around 38 families of Sivabootham slum habitation in Vanagaram were relocated under the Cooum River Eco-restoration Project on Monday. The families were relocated to the newly opened Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development (TNUHDB) tenements in Athipattu (Phase III).

The relocation is being jointly carried out by the Greater Chennai Corporation, Water Resources Department and TNUHDB. Resettled families said they were satisfied with the arrangements at Athipattu since they did not want to move to other settlements like Perumbakkam.

“The evictions were peaceful. For people in this part of the city, Athipattu is closer to their earlier settlements so once we assured allotments to Phase III, residents were ready to move,” said an official.

The Athipattu Phase III tenements have a total of 540 units, the total cost incurred per tenement is `13 lakh, of which the beneficiary contribution was fixed at `5.5 lakh per tenement. However, the beneficiary share is borne by the State Government in this case, over and above the original State Government contribution of `6 lakh per tenement.

Last week, 95 families of Padikuppam Rail Nagar were also resettled under the Cooum Eco-restoration Project and moved to Athipattu. Initially, residents of Padikuppam were allotted houses at Navalur following which they appealed for houses in Athipattu. The residents were then allotted houses in Athipattu, accordingly.

Lakshmanan, a resident of Padikuppam said, “We have been struggling for five years for houses in Athipattu. We are happy that we are finally getting allotments there instead of Navalur.”

