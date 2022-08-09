Madras HC takes possession of 31-acre land ‘encroached’ by varsity

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In an unusual measure, the Madras High Court, on Monday, took possession of the hostel and other buildings of the SASTRA Deemed University, which were allegedly constructed by encroaching 31.37 acres of government land.

The interim order was passed after the State government reiterated its stand that the proposal of the institution to provide alternative land cannot be accepted.“The studies or accommodation of students will not be affected in any manner given the court taking custody of the buildings,” the first bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice N Mala said.

A plea was moved by the educational institution seeking direction to the State to consider its proposal to accept alternate land of 31.37 acres owned by the institute under the recent GO passed by the State permitting such proposals. However, the government has already rejected it. Additional advocate-general J Ravindran informed the court that the GO does not apply to the institution as the majority of the encroached land was classified as a waterbody.

Recording the submission, the bench directed the State to file documents and sketches to show the extent of waterbodies encroached by the institute and adjourned the hearing to August 24.

No alternative land

The interim order was passed after the State reiterated its stand that the proposal of the institution to provide alternative land cannot be accepted

