Home Cities Chennai

New device automates railway seat allocation

“As soon as a berth/seat is vacant it gets allocated to RAC and partially confirmed waitlisted passengers automatically without any intervention by TTEs,” said a senior railway official.

Published: 09th August 2022 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2022 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

A TTE verifies tickets using hand-held terminals | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the deployment of hand-held terminals (HHT), an electronic device in place of a reservation chart for ticket checking, allocation of vacant berths to passengers during train travel and transfer of seats to the next remote location station for current booking have been made an automated process.

The railway board allotted 857 HHTs to six divisions of the Southern Railway - Chennai (246), Madurai (98), Salem (124), Tiruchy (101), Thiruvananthapuram (148) and Palakkad (140). Of which, 800 have been put into service in 185 trains, said a statement from the railways on Monday.

“As soon as a berth/seat is vacant it gets allocated to RAC and partially confirmed waitlisted passengers automatically without any intervention by TTEs,” said a senior railway official. The HHTs have been linked with the server of reservation counters and IRCTC portal, which enable the train superintendent to transfer the vacant berths to the next remote location station for current booking.

For example, Nagpur is a remote location station for Chennai - New Delhi Tamil Nadu Express. The train leaves Chennai at 10 pm and reaches Nagpur at 1.50 pm the next day. At present, the final chart for the train is prepared at 9.30 pm and vacant berths are transferred to Nagpur station, which will be available for current booking till 1.20 pm on the day of departure.

“With HHT, the seats/berths not occupied by reserved passengers from Chennai are transferred to Nagpur for current booking. Thus, when a New Delhi-bound passenger fails to turn up in Chennai, the ticket will be made available for booking from Nagpur onwards online. But so far, such berths were allocated by TTEs manually,” explained an officer. TTEs also have the option to register complaints on water, power, deficient coach fittings and non-supply of bed rolls.

A Chidambaram of New Delhi said, “Passengers used to run behind TTE seeking confirmation for RAC tickets. Now, we get confirmed ticket text alerts within two to three hours.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Prince Edwards speaks during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022
With 22 golds, India finishes fourth at Birmingham Commonwealth Games
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde at Raj Bhavan in South Mumbai on August 9, 2022. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
18 MLAs sworn into new Maharashtra Cabinet as ministers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Pasmanda Muslims to spiritual heads, BJP walks the extra mile
Hamidi Begum with Waliullah Maroof
Missing Indian woman found in Pak after 20 years, seeks India's help to reunite with family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp