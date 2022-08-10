Grocery store owner hacked to death by trio in Kancheepuram

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 56-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death in public view in Kancheepuram district on Monday night. The deceased, S Sivagnanam, had been running a grocery store in Rajakulam, along the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway, for about 30 years, and also worked as an agent for a real estate business, police said. The accused were identified as Saravanan (32), Manikandan (23), and Abel (24), all from the same locality.

“Saravanan runs a fast food centre near Sivagnanam’s store. They had a misunderstanding regarding a land deal a couple of years ago,” said a police officer. On Monday night, the attackers were drinking in Saravanan’s shop. When Sivagnanam closed his store, Saravanan picked an argument with him regarding a plot for sale. It turned into a fist fight, and Saravanan brought out a machete.

The trio hacked Sivagnanam with the machete and attacked him with wooden logs around 11 pm, police said. The police registered a case and arrested the trio. They were remanded in judicial custody. Sivagnanam is survived by his wife and three daughters.

CHENNAI: A 56-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death in public view in Kancheepuram district on Monday night. The deceased, S Sivagnanam, had been running a grocery store in Rajakulam, along the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway, for about 30 years, and also worked as an agent for a real estate business, police said. The accused were identified as Saravanan (32), Manikandan (23), and Abel (24), all from the same locality. “Saravanan runs a fast food centre near Sivagnanam’s store. They had a misunderstanding regarding a land deal a couple of years ago,” said a police officer. On Monday night, the attackers were drinking in Saravanan’s shop. When Sivagnanam closed his store, Saravanan picked an argument with him regarding a plot for sale. It turned into a fist fight, and Saravanan brought out a machete. The trio hacked Sivagnanam with the machete and attacked him with wooden logs around 11 pm, police said. The police registered a case and arrested the trio. They were remanded in judicial custody. Sivagnanam is survived by his wife and three daughters.