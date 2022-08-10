Looking out for the liver

Nikhil Jayakrishnan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Weighing at 1.36 kilograms, the liver is the single largest organ in the human body and a wonderful multitasker, juggling around 500 vital functions to keep us healthy. But like us all, an excessive workload, brought on by poor lifestyle choices, can have damaging, sometimes irreversible, effects on the liver.

Dr Prashanth Krishna, director of Prashanth Hospitals, consultant, Department of Gastroenterology and Transplant, and Dr Lovelena Munawar, senior consultant, Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, share vital information on the various functions of the liver, the diseases that can affect it and the lifestyle choices to ensure a healthy liver.

“The liver regulates most chemical levels in the blood and excretes a product called bile which helps carry away waste products from the liver. The liver processes this blood which passes through it and breaks down, balances, and creates the nutrients and also metabolises drugs into forms that are easier to use for the rest of the body or that are non-toxic,” Dr Prasanth explains.

Functions of the liver

Produces certain proteins for blood plasma, and cholesterol to help transport fats throughout the body

Converts excess glucose into glycogen for storage and converts them back into glucose depending on energy requirement

Regulates blood levels of amino acids, which form the building blocks of proteins

Processes haemoglobin and extracts iron for storage

Converts poisonous ammonia to urea, an end product of protein metabolism, which is later excreted through urine

Clears drugs and other toxic substances from the blood

Regulates blood clotting in the event of an injury

Resists infections by making immune factors and removes bacteria from the bloodstream

Gets rid of bilirubin from red blood cells. An accumulation of bilirubin can cause the skin and eyes to turn yellow, leading to jaundice

Common liver diseases

Hepatitis A,B,C,D & E

Autoimmune liver diseases: primary biliary cholangitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis and autoimmune hepatitis, caused when the immune system accidentally attacks the liver and gets affected with complications in the process

Inherited diseases: Wilson disease and hemochromatosis are generally passed on from parents to children

Tumour: caused by the multiplication of abnormal cells in the liver, which could either be noncancerous or lead to a number of cancers like liver cancer, bile duct cancer, liver adenoma etc.

Liver cirrhosis: late stage of scarring of the liver caused by hepatitis virus or prolonged alcohol abuse

Dos

Monitor your weight; people who are obese or slightly overweight are at higher risk of developing non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

Eat a balanced diet; make sure your diet is rich in fibre. Consistent exercise helps burn triglycerides for fuel.

Get vaccinated; vaccines are available for Hepatitis A and B.

Don’ts

Avoid high-calorie meals, saturated fat and refined carbohydrates (white bread, white rice and regular pasta) and sugars.

Avoid direct contact with toxins found in cleaning and aerosol products, insecticides, chemicals and additives.

Avoid excessive alcohol; consult your doctor to find out the amount of alcohol that is right for you

Avoid contaminated needles; unsafe injection methods are prevalent among drug users and tattoo artists, but in rare cases in hospital settings as well.

