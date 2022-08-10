Memories etched as miniatures

Diya Maria George By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fore more than a week now, the city painted itself in checks, made way for Thambi and moved with enthusiasm even before the pieces on the chessboard began to move. While it is time to bid farewell to the Olympiad today, the grand event will be confined to memory. But what if we can preserve those moments as souvenirs? It is with this intention that SILAII, a handcrafted sculpture-making firm in the city, has curated miniatures of mascot Thambi and the Mahabalipuram Shore Temple. “Our idea was to deliver the precious memories of the audience in an aesthetic and artistic way,” shares Krithika Ananth, general manager at SILAII.

Working with the Government of Tamil Nadu for creating sculptures is not a new thing for SILAII. When former President Ramnath Kovind was in Chennai for the centenary celebrations of the state assembly last year, it was SILAII’s creation, the secretariat miniature, that was gifted to him by Chief Minister MK Stalin. But working to create miniatures of this scale within a short period was a new experience, admits Uday S Vasanth, marketing manager at SILAII. “Our biggest challenge was to perfect the detailing in a short time. We had to finish creating the sculptures within nine days. Our team had to work for 16 hours a day. On the last day of work, we had to employ anyone willing to work with us to increase the manpower which resulted in more than 200 people working for 24 hours in shifts,” he says.

With a size of 5 inches and a weight within 1,000 grams, both the sculptures were made with stone powder and resin. Explaining the miniature-making process Uday says, “First we make a rough sketch of the idea to be carved. Either we will take a photograph to understand the detailing or continue with drawing. Since Thambi was made from animal anatomy, it was relatively easy to make. Shore Temple’s photos were taken for a previous project and it came as a blessing for this and we prepared a sketch with that. After the rough sketch, we will make a digital sculpture and then proceed with the casting. The next step will be perfecting the sculpture and painting it to give an antique bronze finish. Every sculpture is made after getting approval for its prototype. As soon as the Government of Tamil Nadu gave the go-signal, we started with creating the sculptures.”

The owner of SILAII, Arun Titan himself is an artist, and a graduate of Government College of Fine Arts, Chennai. His crew of more than 200 members trained under him for more than two years. Through their training, they have perfected the craft of sculpting and are now ready to take challenging offers that come their way. About the dedication that goes into everyday work, Uday elaborates, “We put a lot of effort into fine-tuning the intricacy of our work. We took almost eight months to create Dr Ambedkar’s statue. The same goes for most of the statues. They are much heavier than the ones we had created for the Government. Since we use the best raw materials and the making is a dedicated process, the durability of the miniatures is longer. If preserved carefully they can last over a generation.”

The miniatures of Thambi and Shore Temple are available on poompuhar.com

For miniatures and customised work, visit silaii.com



