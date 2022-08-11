Covelong Classic 2022: High spirits

Nikhil Jayakrishnan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The sun that set on Sunday evening was witness to an evening of high emotion and spirits, as the Covelong Classic 2022 drew to a close at Kovalam. That the event was held after a gap of two years, added to the celebratory spirit.

Earlier in the day, 14-year-old Kishore Kumar delivered a stunner by defeating Sri Lanka’s S Praneeth to win the International Men’s Open in the Groms (boys under-16) category, through a slender margin of 0.17 points. Ajeesh Ali, who came third in the International Men’s Open, won the Men’s Open Finals with a score of 15.60 points, while his opponent Kishore Kumar could only manage 11.17. Ajeesh Ali later walked away with a brand new Jawa Yezdi that was awarded to him. The Women’s Open saw Srishthi Selvam retaining her title by defeating Kamala P with a huge seven-point lead.

The winners were felicitated during the closing ceremony by Tamil Nadu Director General of Police Shailendra Babu, along with Kovalam Panchayat president Shobhana Sundar and Surfing Federation of India president Arun Vasu.

The three-day event was about a lot more than just surfing, with music performances, workshops and pop-up stores catering to the large crowd of surfing aficionados and people who just wanted to have a good time by the beach. All of these came to a crescendo on the final day, and it wasn’t hard to see, from the camaraderie, how an experience like this was sorely missed in the two years since the pandemic disrupted social gatherings in a devastating way.

The final day started off with yoga sessions followed by a workshop on gymnastics, while pop-up stores catered to the crowd with a wide variety of offerings from clothing to artisanal bakes and handicrafts, besides the many food stalls that catered to every different type of palate.

As evening descended, the beach stage became the magnet for the crowd, with a dance performance by Afrontal. Soon after, performances from bands like Focus Group Radio, Shanka Tribe and Arakkonam Band sent the crowd into raptures. A performance by the Drummers of Covelong, with Arun Vasu joining the percussionists, brought the evening to a memorable conclusion.



