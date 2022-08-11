Home Cities Chennai

Covelong Classic 2022: High spirits

The sun that set on Sunday evening was witness to an evening of high emotion and spirits, as the Covelong Classic 2022 drew to a close at Kovalam.

Published: 11th August 2022 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2022 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Covelong Classic 2022

Covelong Classic 2022

By Nikhil Jayakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The sun that set on Sunday evening was witness to an evening of high emotion and spirits, as the Covelong Classic 2022 drew to a close at Kovalam. That the event was held after a gap of two years, added to the celebratory spirit.

Earlier in the day, 14-year-old Kishore Kumar delivered a stunner by defeating Sri Lanka’s S Praneeth to win the International Men’s Open in the Groms (boys under-16) category, through a slender margin of 0.17 points. Ajeesh Ali, who came third in the International Men’s Open, won the Men’s Open Finals with a score of 15.60 points, while his opponent Kishore Kumar could only manage 11.17. Ajeesh Ali later walked away with a brand new Jawa Yezdi that was awarded to him. The Women’s Open saw Srishthi Selvam retaining her title by defeating Kamala P with a huge seven-point lead.

The winners were felicitated during the closing ceremony by Tamil Nadu Director General of Police Shailendra Babu, along with Kovalam Panchayat president Shobhana Sundar and Surfing Federation of India president Arun Vasu.

The three-day event was about a lot more than just surfing, with music performances, workshops and pop-up stores catering to the large crowd of surfing aficionados and people who just wanted to have a good time by the beach. All of these came to a crescendo on the final day, and it wasn’t hard to see, from the camaraderie, how an experience like this was sorely missed in the two years since the pandemic disrupted social gatherings in a devastating way.

The final day started off with yoga sessions followed by a workshop on gymnastics, while pop-up stores catered to the crowd with a wide variety of offerings from clothing to artisanal bakes and handicrafts, besides the many food stalls that catered to every different type of palate.

As evening descended, the beach stage became the magnet for the crowd, with a dance performance by Afrontal. Soon after, performances from bands like Focus Group Radio, Shanka Tribe and Arakkonam Band sent the crowd into raptures. A performance by the Drummers of Covelong, with Arun Vasu joining the percussionists, brought the evening to a memorable conclusion.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covelong Classic 2022
India Matters
Jagdeep Dhankhar signs a register after taking oath as the 14th Vice President of India, at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India 
Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Maulana Masood Azhar (File | AFP)
China blocks proposal by US and India to blacklist JeM chief's brother by UN
Image for representational purpose only.
CAG raises concerns over Centre’s ballooning debt, interest burden
Kerala woman aims to join league of Indian-origin female astronauts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp