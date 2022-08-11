Honouring doyen of theatre

Nikhil Jayakrishnan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It’s been more than a decade since the passing of Mithran Devanesan, but his legacy continues to live on in Chennai’s theatre circuit. The coming weekend will see the first-ever theatre festival named after the man who left his mark on English-language theatre in the city.

Organised by Chennai Art Theatre at Medai, the Mithran Theatre Festival will feature two productions plus an exhibition based on Mithran’s life and legacy. The festival is an attempt to keep alive the legacy of a man who gave so much to theatre, says B Charles, founder-curator, Medai, who refers to Mithran as his guru. “Ever since he passed away in 2010 of lung cancer, I’ve always thought of ways to keep his memory alive. This seemed like the right moment,” he adds.

A glimpse into social reality

Two of the city’s most prominent theatre groups will be performing at the festival — Theatre Akku and Madras Players. Komaligal by Theatre Akku examines the societal pressures placed upon women, how their lives are policed till the very end. It is also a comment on gender, caste and class inequality that plagues society. “Theatre Akku is a relatively new group, but they have been coming out with a lot of interesting material, often dealing with issues of relevance in our contemporary world, so I felt they had to be given this stage,” says Charles.

Dear Omana by Madras Players unfolds as a series of letters exchanged between Krishna Shastri Devulapalli, a struggling writer, and Omana Banerjee, a successful author of several bestsellers. Directed by Nikhila Kesavan and starring Nikhila herself along with V Sarvesh Sridhar, the play, written by Krishna Shastri Devulapalli, is a satire on the publishing industry and the lengths an aspiring writer has to go to get published.

Mentor to a whole generation

Incidentally, Madras Players was where Mithran began his theatrical career as a stagehand, and over a thirty-year span, would go on to work in over 350 productions as actor, writer, director and producer, not to mention set and lighting designer. His work would go on to influence a whole generation of theatre professionals.

“Mithran’s reputation at one point was equal to that of Alyque Padamsee in the north,” added Charles. “He also had this remarkable ability to nurture fresh talent. Anybody who has worked in Chennai’s theatre circuit during the time he was around is in some ways indebted to him.” This is especially true for Charles, who was introduced to Mithran as a 17-year-old.

“That was when I was introduced to theatre as a profession. In the middle-class neighbourhood where I grew up, something like a career in the theatre was unthinkable,” he says. It was a bond that lasted till Mithran’s final days, and Charles plans to make the Mithran Theatre Festival an annual event.

Mithran Theatre Festival will be held on August 13 and 14 at Medai, Alwarpet. Tickets can be purchased at bookmyshow.com

