India's 75 years of independence: Strokes of survival and sustenance

Jitha Karthikeyan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Diamonds are extra special. The golds and the silvers may strut around with conceit in their glowing glory, but ‘tis the diamond that adorns the crown. And so it goes with jubilee celebrations too. The sparkle of the diamond is unparalleled.

Seventy-five years of existence is a badge of honour, that you lived to tell the tale. In a marriage, these long years deserve the five-tier cake cutting ceremony, what with all the Cold War bridges and roller-coaster rides one crosses whilst remaining sane and together.

Our country too has reached this shimmering number. We stand on the threshold of 75 years of Independence from colonial rule. August 15, 1947, was a momentous day, marking the end of almost 200 years of foreign rule. Yet, the birth of this new nation wasn’t easy. The devastating famine and the partition coated the transition to a free country with layers of pain. Scratching through these layers despite these upheavals, Indians took up the challenge of rising like a phoenix from the ashes to construct a stronger nation. Culture, being the foundation on which civilisations rest, played its part too in this process with visual arts in particular, contributing immensely.

During the pre-Independence period, art, especially what was called Company Painting (by virtue of being commissioned by the East India Company), was more a record of life in India, devoid of any emotional engagement with the subject. At the height of the freedom struggle, however, artists like Zainul Abedin, Somnath Hore and Chittaprosad Bhattacharya could no longer remain impassive and made art in response to the disturbing circumstances that prevailed. In the years that followed, just as a well-nurtured sapling grows into a mighty tree that not only withstands the fiercest winds but also blooms with the fragrance of a hundred flowers, our nation too evolved and so did Indian art.

As India strived towards global acceptance, an awareness of the international art scenario also set in and artists like SH Raza, MF Husain, FN Souza, to name a few, started developing a pictorial language which embodied the spirit of the newly liberated country. Unconventional styles were brilliantly rooted in the Indian ethos and in individual sensibilities, as modern Indian art marched forth towards newer horizons, shedding the baggage of an oppressive colonial past.

Slowly and surely, as the decades rolled on over smooth and rocky terrains in equal measures, artists from India went on to explore, discover and firmly entrench their presence in the wide universe. Tyeb Mehta, VS Gaitonde, KG Subramanyan, Bhupen Khakhar to contemporaries like Bose Krishnamachari, Nalini Malani, Subodh Gupta Jitish Kallat, Shilpa Gupta have all amplified the voice of this 75-year-old nation.

In the context of our being, 75 may sound like the near end of life’s marathons — that phase before one leaps into super seniority. Nevertheless, with regard to Indian art, it is just the start of many more journeys. As we honour our freedom fighters on the diamond jubilee of our liberation, let us not forget the role of art in 75 years of nation-building. Happy Independence Day!

CHENNAI: Diamonds are extra special. The golds and the silvers may strut around with conceit in their glowing glory, but ‘tis the diamond that adorns the crown. And so it goes with jubilee celebrations too. The sparkle of the diamond is unparalleled. Seventy-five years of existence is a badge of honour, that you lived to tell the tale. In a marriage, these long years deserve the five-tier cake cutting ceremony, what with all the Cold War bridges and roller-coaster rides one crosses whilst remaining sane and together. Our country too has reached this shimmering number. We stand on the threshold of 75 years of Independence from colonial rule. August 15, 1947, was a momentous day, marking the end of almost 200 years of foreign rule. Yet, the birth of this new nation wasn’t easy. The devastating famine and the partition coated the transition to a free country with layers of pain. Scratching through these layers despite these upheavals, Indians took up the challenge of rising like a phoenix from the ashes to construct a stronger nation. Culture, being the foundation on which civilisations rest, played its part too in this process with visual arts in particular, contributing immensely. During the pre-Independence period, art, especially what was called Company Painting (by virtue of being commissioned by the East India Company), was more a record of life in India, devoid of any emotional engagement with the subject. At the height of the freedom struggle, however, artists like Zainul Abedin, Somnath Hore and Chittaprosad Bhattacharya could no longer remain impassive and made art in response to the disturbing circumstances that prevailed. In the years that followed, just as a well-nurtured sapling grows into a mighty tree that not only withstands the fiercest winds but also blooms with the fragrance of a hundred flowers, our nation too evolved and so did Indian art. As India strived towards global acceptance, an awareness of the international art scenario also set in and artists like SH Raza, MF Husain, FN Souza, to name a few, started developing a pictorial language which embodied the spirit of the newly liberated country. Unconventional styles were brilliantly rooted in the Indian ethos and in individual sensibilities, as modern Indian art marched forth towards newer horizons, shedding the baggage of an oppressive colonial past. Slowly and surely, as the decades rolled on over smooth and rocky terrains in equal measures, artists from India went on to explore, discover and firmly entrench their presence in the wide universe. Tyeb Mehta, VS Gaitonde, KG Subramanyan, Bhupen Khakhar to contemporaries like Bose Krishnamachari, Nalini Malani, Subodh Gupta Jitish Kallat, Shilpa Gupta have all amplified the voice of this 75-year-old nation. In the context of our being, 75 may sound like the near end of life’s marathons — that phase before one leaps into super seniority. Nevertheless, with regard to Indian art, it is just the start of many more journeys. As we honour our freedom fighters on the diamond jubilee of our liberation, let us not forget the role of art in 75 years of nation-building. Happy Independence Day!