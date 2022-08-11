Home Cities Chennai

India's 75 years of independence: Strokes of survival and sustenance

Diamonds are extra special. The golds and the silvers may strut around with conceit in their glowing glory, but ‘tis the diamond that adorns the crown.

Published: 11th August 2022 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2022 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Jitha Karthikeyan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Diamonds are extra special. The golds and the silvers may strut around with conceit in their glowing glory, but ‘tis the diamond that adorns the crown. And so it goes with jubilee celebrations too. The sparkle of the diamond is unparalleled. 

Seventy-five years of existence is a badge of honour, that you lived to tell the tale. In a marriage, these long years deserve the five-tier cake cutting ceremony, what with all the Cold War bridges and roller-coaster rides one crosses whilst remaining sane and together. 

Our country too has reached this shimmering number. We stand on the threshold of 75 years of Independence from colonial rule. August 15, 1947, was a momentous day, marking the end of almost 200 years of foreign rule. Yet, the birth of this new nation wasn’t easy. The devastating famine and the partition coated the transition to a free country with layers of pain. Scratching through these layers despite these upheavals, Indians took up the challenge of rising like a phoenix from the ashes to construct a stronger nation. Culture, being the foundation on which civilisations rest, played its part too in this process with visual arts in particular, contributing immensely.

During the pre-Independence period, art, especially what was called Company Painting (by virtue of being commissioned by the East India Company), was more a record of life in India, devoid of any emotional engagement with the subject. At the height of the freedom struggle, however, artists like Zainul Abedin, Somnath Hore and Chittaprosad Bhattacharya could no longer remain impassive and made art in response to the disturbing circumstances that prevailed. In the years that followed, just as a well-nurtured sapling grows into a mighty tree that not only withstands the fiercest winds but also blooms with the fragrance of a hundred flowers, our nation too evolved and so did Indian art. 

As India strived towards global acceptance, an awareness of the international art scenario also set in and artists like SH Raza, MF Husain, FN Souza, to name a few, started developing a pictorial language which embodied the spirit of the newly liberated country. Unconventional styles were brilliantly rooted in the Indian ethos and in individual sensibilities, as modern Indian art marched forth towards newer horizons, shedding the baggage of an oppressive colonial past. 

Slowly and surely, as the decades rolled on over smooth and rocky terrains in equal measures, artists from India went on to explore, discover and firmly entrench their presence in the wide universe. Tyeb Mehta, VS Gaitonde, KG Subramanyan, Bhupen Khakhar to contemporaries like Bose Krishnamachari, Nalini Malani, Subodh Gupta Jitish Kallat, Shilpa Gupta have all amplified the voice of this 75-year-old nation. 
In the context of our being, 75 may sound like the near end of life’s marathons — that phase before one leaps into super seniority. Nevertheless, with regard to Indian art, it is just the start of many more journeys. As we honour our freedom fighters on the diamond jubilee of our liberation, let us not forget the role of art in 75 years of nation-building. Happy Independence Day!

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Jagdeep Dhankhar signs a register after taking oath as the 14th Vice President of India, at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India 
Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Maulana Masood Azhar (File | AFP)
China blocks proposal by US and India to blacklist JeM chief's brother by UN
Image for representational purpose only.
CAG raises concerns over Centre’s ballooning debt, interest burden
Kerala woman aims to join league of Indian-origin female astronauts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp