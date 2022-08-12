DGP Sylendra Babu hosts lunch for cops deployed at Chess Olympiad

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Appreciating the personnel, who were deployed for almost a month in Mamallapuram for the Chess Olympiad, the Director General of Police, C Sylendra Babu, hosted a lunch for them. Over 1,000 men and women police personnel were deployed at Mamallapuram for the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad held recently.

Sylendra Babu heaped praises on the personnel and said they keep a strict vigil and there were no reports of theft, stalking, harassment, etc. “The lunch is just a small gesture and I am happy to dine with the personnel,” said the DGP.

The foreign players were also provided security if they wanted to visit nearby tourist spots, restaurants or a village. Hundreds of personnel were deployed at the beaches, isolated areas and properties near the venue. Police also monitored the public movement along the residences of players, during the extent of the competition.

At the Bada Khana, a tradition since the British era, police and jawans get together for lunch or dinner after a huge victory or a successful event.

