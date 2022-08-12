Home Cities Chennai

Gang kidnaps and robs Canadian national 

According to Maduravoyal police, the victim Bharathraj (47), a Canadian national had recently come to Chennai to visit a relative.

Published: 12th August 2022 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2022 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Kidnap

Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An unidentified gang allegedly kidnapped a Canadian National near Vadapalani on Wednesday and stole his passport, mobile phone, laptop, ATM cards and $300 (approx Rs 23,000) in cash.

According to Maduravoyal police, the victim Bharathraj (47), a Canadian national had recently come to Chennai to visit a relative. On Wednesday, he went to a mall in Vadapalani to get a tattoo. As he reached the mall, a man struck up a conversation with him and told him that he knows a very good tattoo studio and convinced him to go there.

The two of them got into a car and as they neared Arumbakkam, three others got into the vehicle. The four of them then started attacking him. The car went around different parts of the city for nearly four hours throughout which the gang attacked and robbed him.

After the robbery, the gang allegedly pushed Bharathraj out of the car near the Porur toll gate and fled. He was admitted to a private hospital. A case was registered by Maduravoyal police and an investigation is on. The police said the vehicle used for the kidnapping has been identified and the culprits will be nabbed soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
kidnap chennai
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Subsidy given for poor is welfare measure, not freebie: Experts
 Salary account scam in Telangana: Four arrested for duping ICICI Bank of Rs 1.3 crore
Indian Sika Khan (right) embracing his elder brother Sadiq Khan from Pakistan near the India-Pakistan border, on January 12, 2022. (Photo | AFP)
Indian, Pakistani siblings reunite 75 years after Partition
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Anti-Gandhi poem stokes row draws flak in Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp