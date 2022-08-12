Gang kidnaps and robs Canadian national 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An unidentified gang allegedly kidnapped a Canadian National near Vadapalani on Wednesday and stole his passport, mobile phone, laptop, ATM cards and $300 (approx Rs 23,000) in cash.

According to Maduravoyal police, the victim Bharathraj (47), a Canadian national had recently come to Chennai to visit a relative. On Wednesday, he went to a mall in Vadapalani to get a tattoo. As he reached the mall, a man struck up a conversation with him and told him that he knows a very good tattoo studio and convinced him to go there.

The two of them got into a car and as they neared Arumbakkam, three others got into the vehicle. The four of them then started attacking him. The car went around different parts of the city for nearly four hours throughout which the gang attacked and robbed him.

After the robbery, the gang allegedly pushed Bharathraj out of the car near the Porur toll gate and fled. He was admitted to a private hospital. A case was registered by Maduravoyal police and an investigation is on. The police said the vehicle used for the kidnapping has been identified and the culprits will be nabbed soon.

