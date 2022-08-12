Health dept forms team to investigate complaints

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The health department has transferred the Assistant Resident Medical Officer (ARMO) of the Government Chengalpattu Medical Hospital and formed an inquiry team to probe the accusations made against him and the Resident Medical Officer (RMO).

The action was taken after the ARMO and RMO were found to be involved in making accusations, including sexual abuse, against each other at the workplace.

Commenting on the transfer of ARMO, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said it was done as the RMO and ARMO have been levelling accusations against each for the past two years. “So I instructed the administration to transfer them,” the minister said.

The minister added that the ARMO and RMO both kept posting about each other only on social media and they didn’t bring it to the knowledge of the administration. An inquiry team has been formed to conduct an inquiry against the charges on both the doctors. Action will be initiated based on that.

