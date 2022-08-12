Home Cities Chennai

Sewage overflow stinks up Prakasam street, residents fear for their health 

The problem, they say, is because SWD work on Habibullah Road and GN Chetty Road is being carried out simultaneously by different contractors.

Sewage puddle on Habibullah Road. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Subashini Vijayakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Not only has sewage mixed with water in stormwater drains (SWDs) on Prakasam Street near Habibullah Road, but it is also overflowing and stagnating on the street, posing a health hazard, complain residents of T Nagar.

The problem, they say, is because SWD work on Habibullah Road and GN Chetty Road is being carried out simultaneously by different contractors. “When questioned, the supervisor on Habibullah Road said that since work is under way on GN Chetty Road too, there is nowhere for the water to go, and it ends up on Prakasam Street. The water stinks, and even they don’t know how sewage entered the stormwater drains,” said S Mohan, who works at a shop on the street. He added that officials should check if sewage is being let into SWDs illegally.

The sewage-water mix can also be seen in SWDs dug up along Habibullah Road and GN Chetty Road, and is causing a mosquito menace. Making matters worse for residents, access to Prakasam Street has been blocked from Habibullah Road.

“There’s a ‘one way’ sign only at the end of the street, so several people go till there and have to take a U-turn. We also asked the officials to ensure the road at the intersection of Habibullah Road and GN Chetty Road is not damaged, so those who walk to bus stops are not inconvenienced.

They said the road would be repaired, but it hasn’t been done,” said Prakash, a resident. Meanwhile, corporation officials said they, and Metro Water officials, would examine how sewage entered the newly-dug SWDs.

Comments

