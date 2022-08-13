As crowds leave Chennai for 3-day leave, omni buses hike fare 100%

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as many major private bus operators in Chennai are yet to resume inter-district services owing to increasing operational costs after the pandemic, a section of omni buses have hiked their fares by 50% to 100% for this weekend of extended holidays between Friday and Monday.

This has increased the non-AC ticket fare per berth from Chennai to Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, and other southern districts by Rs 700 to Rs 800 and the AC sleeper fare in the same routes by Rs 1,500. Sources said these buses, collecting exorbitant fares on account of huge ticket demand this weekend, were not regular omni buses, but tourist buses.

Commuters said the fare for a non-AC semi-sleeper berth to Tiruchy has been increased to Rs 1500 as against the regular fare of Rs 700. “Though the higher fares are collected publicly through online, the government has taken no action,” said R Krishnan of Nanganallur.

A transport official said the department would take action against errant bus companies upon getting specific complaints. “Special teams have been assigned to monitor the buses at Koyambedu and a few other places in Chennai and other parts of the State.”

Warning from govt

