Of coffee and camaraderie

Published: 13th August 2022 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2022 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Coffee Morning saw women get together for a game of Tambola amid their shopping spree | P Jawahar

By Diya Maria George
Express News Service

CHENNAI: What could be more refreshing than a sip of hot coffee, and starting your day with bright smiles and joyful conversations with friends and family? The Rotary Club of Chennai Towers took this idea and envisioned it into a large-scale event. Titled Coffee Morning, the annual event of the club has successfully completed five editions.

The first edition, after the Covid outbreak, was conducted at Hotel Savera on Wednesday, organised by president Satish Jupiter. Dressed in blue, everyone was celebrating the deep trust and loyalty of the camaraderie they shared while wiping away the morning blues. 

A package including gifts of appreciation from the sponsors was given to each member upon their arrival. Among the other gifts in the kit were Tambola tickets the game that took the crowd by storm. The three rounds of the  game — Silver, Gold and Platinum rounds were the highlight of the morning and sponsored by Anmol Jewels, Gowtham Jewellers, and JCS Jewel Creations, respectively.

The chairperson for the event, actor Rajie Vijay Sarathy distributed the prizes. A bonus Tambola was also performed at the start to get everyone in the groove. In between the Tambola, activities like Zumba dancing under the instructor Jagan from Sarva and mind reading by Dr Janani Rex were held. With the intention of donating the proceeds of this event to community service, healthcare, education and welfare-related projects with specific focus on women and children, the event was almost a festival with more than 300 women.

As a newcomer at the Coffee Morning, Dr Krithika Datta shared her experience, “This conglomeration of like-minded people who want to contribute to the underprivileged sector of the society are trying to raise awareness. Events like this make the process of contributing interesting and fun.”

The event was also an opportunity for women entrepreneurs to showcase their products. With a variety of jewellery collections, cotton garments, curry powders and contributions from brands like Meenu Subbiah Diamonds, Coco Oosh, That One Place, Q49 flavours, the event turned into an carnival of sorts. Renu Kurian, owner of Q49 Flavours who collaborated with Coffee Morning for the first time, said, “We had the chance to present our goods and network with other female entrepreneurs. This gathering combines commerce, entertainment, and volunteerism.”
 

