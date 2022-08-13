Two nabbed for using cop vehicle to shoot video for Instagram

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city police arrested two men for allegedly using a police vehicle to shoot a video for Instagram Reels. The arrested are M Sanjay (22) from Manali and G Vignesh (22) from New Washermenpet. Naveen Kumar (27), a Grade-II constable attached to the motor vehicle unit of the Armed Reserve drives the police transport vehicle. Last week, he left the vehicle on the MPT Ground in the Police Colony in Tondiarpet before leaving for home, said the police. “A group of youngsters shot a dramatic video using the police vehicle. After the video went viral on social media, constable Naveen Kumar lodged a complaint,” said a senior police officer. The video shows a group of men posing as gangsters emerging out of the police vehicle with machetes and attacking another group. “The video with pumped up background music was disturbing and violent,” said the police officer. Based on the complaint, Washermenpet police arrested the duo and remanded them in judicial custody.