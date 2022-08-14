Home Cities Chennai

Security boost ahead of I-Day celebrations in Chennai

The Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police conducted anti-sabotage checks at railway stations on Saturday. Security has also been tightened at the airport.

The Chennai airport decked up for Independence Day, on Saturday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A five-layer security cover has been put in place at Fort George and other parts of the city because of the Independence Day celebrations on Monday. The police have made elaborate security arrangements and announced traffic diversions on Kamarajar Salai and surrounding areas.Chief Minister MK Stalin will hoist the national flag in Fort St George and address the gathering. Because of this, five-tier security will be provided around the fort and high-resolution CCTV devices have been installed, said a press statement from the police.

The city police have deployed 5,000 personnel for security. Meanwhile, surprise checks were conducted at lodges and hotels, and their managements have been asked to pass on information about suspicious activities or people. General patrolling and vehicle checks have been intensified.The police are also on high alert in coastal areas. Fishermen have been requested to alert the police about any suspicious movement. The Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police conducted anti-sabotage checks at railway stations on Saturday. Security has also been tightened at the airport.

