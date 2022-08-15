Har Ghar Tiranga: Tricolour blankets Chennai on I-day eve

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to mark 75 years of Independence, many residents including politicians, actors, and daily wage labourers, have hoisted the Tricolour in their homes.

TNIE caught up with a few residents to find out how they are celebrating Independence Day.

T Ramanan, a resident of Vignarajapuram said he has been hoisting the national flag at his house every Republic Day and Independence Day since 2012. “This year, I am distributing flags to school students free of cost to mark the 75 years of independence,” he said.

He also advised teachers and parents to teach children about the freedom struggle, freedom fighters, and their sacrifices. Sixteen-year-old N Mariya, a Class 11 student, said, “We have witnessed flag hoisting in schools and other important places. But, this is the first time we actually get to see people hoist it in houses. That is an extremely proud moment for all of us.” K Kousalya, a resident of KK Nagar said, “We are celebrating the 75 years of Independence like we celebrate Diwali and Pongal.”

Additionally, many people put Tricolour as a display picture on their social media accounts. Postmaster Prakash, attached to the Mount Road post office, said till Saturday they sold 21,000 flags costing `5 each. He said around two lakh flags were sold in the Chennai region alone. “We are receiving online orders as well. A person can order up to five national flags of size 20x30. Our staff will deliver it free of cost,” he said.

Corporation announces contests

Chennai: To celebrate the birthday of Chennai, the corporation has invited people to participate in painting, photo and social media reels and short film competitions. While the national flag will be the theme of the painting competition, it will be the culture and tradition of Chennai for photography and social media reels.

Feast at 33 temples

Chennai: As part of the Independence Day celebrations, the HR&CE Department will organise a common feast in 33 temples in Chennai region on Monday. The feast will be held following special poojas. Speaker M Appavu will take part in celebrations at Arulmigu Balasubramanya Swamy Temple.

