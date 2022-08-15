NBFC heist: Two held, 18 kg gold recovered in Chennai  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after three masked men robbed a non-banking financial company (NBFC) arm of a private bank at Arumbakkam in Chennai, two accused were arrested by a special police team during a vehicle check and 18 kg of gold jewellery was recovered.

The duo was nabbed when they were trying to flee the city in a car on Sunday night, sources said. Police officials could not be reached for comments. The arrested accused were identified as V Balaji (30) and M Santhosh (28). Hunt is on for the two other accused, Murugan and Suryah.

On Saturday afternoon, three masked men allegedly robbed 32 kg of gold jewellery and cash. As per the initial reports, the branch manager was held at knifepoint and the key to the locker was forcibly taken from him. The robbery took place at Fedbank Financial Services Limited, a subsidiary of Federal Bank that offers loans and provides mortgage services, on Razack Garden Main Road at SBI Officers Colony.

There were three employees at the branch on Saturday and one of them was out on a break. The two remaining employees, customer service representative R Vijayalakshmi (36) from KK Nagar and branch manager K Suresh (30) from Dindigul, were present at the time of the incident. The group seized the keys to the locker room from Suresh while holding them at knifepoint. On Sunday, the bank assured its customers that they need not panic as the stolen jewellery is insured.

