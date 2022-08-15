Tamil Nadu: Four, including two minors, swept away by waves

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four people, including two minors, drowned in the sea near Thiruvottiyur on Sunday morning. Despite a day-long search by the fire and rescue services personnel, nobody could be traced.

According to Thiruvottiyur police, the missing persons were identified as Kabir (24), his sister Amrin (18), his brother Afan (17) and Afan’s friend Sabari (16). On Sunday morning, Kabir, along with nine others, went to the beach near Palagaithotti Kuppam in Thiruvottiyur.

Kabir, Amrin, Afan and Sabari went to a deeper end while the others stayed closer to the shore. The four persons were swept away by a giant wave, said sources.

Their relatives and friend informed the police and fire and rescue services, but despite a search, nobody could be traced. A case has been registered and an investigation is on.

