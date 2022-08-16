Home Cities Chennai

Accident imminent at Tambaram bus terminus

Tambaram is the southern gateway to the city and an important transport hub but its bus terminus on GST Road lacks basic facilities.

Published: 16th August 2022

The damaged bus terminus in Tambaram | Ashwin prasath

By Subashini Vijayakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tambaram is the southern gateway to the city and an important transport hub but its bus terminus on GST Road lacks basic facilities. The roof of one of the bus bays has been damaged for more than two years, putting the crew and commuters in danger.

According to officials, more than two lakh commuters use the terminus daily. “The roof of the bus bay has been damaged for several years now. The officials should at least repair the damaged portion of the roof to prevent any mishap. With the monsoon starting soon, the damaged roof will cause more trouble for commuters and increase the risk of accidents. We have filed complaints multiple times but in vain,” said a shopkeeper.

Commuters added that only one of the bays has seating facilities. “Hundreds of people who come to Tambaram railway station use the bus terminus to enter the city. As they might have to wait long hours to get a bus, providing adequate seating facilities is important,” said S Asokan, a commuter.

Meanwhile, officials of the Tambaram Corporation said the facilities in the four major bus stands including Tambaram, Tambaram Sanatorium and Perungalauthur would be improved soon.  “We are planning to construct modern toilets at an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore. Along with this, the roof of Tambaram bus stand would be repaired and other facilities would be provided soon,” said a senior official.

