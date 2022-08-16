Home Cities Chennai

Kamarajar Port handled 50% more cargo this year: Chairman

Kamarajar Port Limited, formerly Ennore Port has handled 38.74 million tonnes of cargo which is 50% higher than the previous year, according to Chairman Sunil Paliwal.

Published: 16th August 2022 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2022 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of Kamarajar port

File photo of Kamarajar port (Photo|EPS)

By Express News Service

Speaking after hoistng the National Flag at Port Administrative premises, he also urged the employees and stakeholders to work hard to realise the dreams of the PM in making the $5 trillion Indian economy. In a separate event, he spoke about plans, highlighting the various welfare measures.

Meanwhile, CMRL MD MA Siddique also hoisted the Tricolour. He also gave away Certificate of Appreciation and Memento to 37 officials who had completed their 10-year milestone service. Similarly, in the Air cargo complex in Meenambakkam, Customs Commissioner, Chennai,  K R Uday Bhaskar received the Guard of Honour and highlighted various initiatives.

Comments

