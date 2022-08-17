Gang loots Rs 30 lakh from finance firm in Chennai, one held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An eight-member gang stole Rs 30 lakh from a private financing firm in Vadapalani by keeping the staff at knifepoint on Tuesday evening. However, one gang member was arrested when they were fleeing.

According to the police, the incident happened at Oceanic Capital, a finance firm, at Mannar Mudali First Street in Vadapalani. It offers loans to vendors for daily interest. Sometime between 3.30 pm and 4 pm, the gang barged into the firm on the first floor of the building. They threatened the staff with knives and snatched the locker keys. Then they stole `30 lakh from the safe and fled, said the police.

Though they locked the door from outside, Deepak (32), an owner of the firm, got out through the emergency door and chased the robbers.“The gang escaped on three bikes towards Porur on Arcot Road. As Deepak raised an alarm, the other riders on the road began chasing the robbers,” said a senior police officer. The panicked robbers rode faster to escape the pursuers, but one pillion rider lost his balance when the bike hit a speed breaker and fell off the vehicle. He was identified as Riyaz.

Additional Commissioner of police Prem Anand Sinha, Joint Commissioner Narenthiran Nayar and other officers visited the spot and conducted an inquiry. The officials are also conducting inquiries with Riyaz.

Meanwhile, the two-wheelers were found abandoned at a suburban railway station. Faces of the gang members were caught on CCTV footage, police said.

CHENNAI: An eight-member gang stole Rs 30 lakh from a private financing firm in Vadapalani by keeping the staff at knifepoint on Tuesday evening. However, one gang member was arrested when they were fleeing. According to the police, the incident happened at Oceanic Capital, a finance firm, at Mannar Mudali First Street in Vadapalani. It offers loans to vendors for daily interest. Sometime between 3.30 pm and 4 pm, the gang barged into the firm on the first floor of the building. They threatened the staff with knives and snatched the locker keys. Then they stole `30 lakh from the safe and fled, said the police. Though they locked the door from outside, Deepak (32), an owner of the firm, got out through the emergency door and chased the robbers.“The gang escaped on three bikes towards Porur on Arcot Road. As Deepak raised an alarm, the other riders on the road began chasing the robbers,” said a senior police officer. The panicked robbers rode faster to escape the pursuers, but one pillion rider lost his balance when the bike hit a speed breaker and fell off the vehicle. He was identified as Riyaz. Additional Commissioner of police Prem Anand Sinha, Joint Commissioner Narenthiran Nayar and other officers visited the spot and conducted an inquiry. The officials are also conducting inquiries with Riyaz. Meanwhile, the two-wheelers were found abandoned at a suburban railway station. Faces of the gang members were caught on CCTV footage, police said.