Home Cities Chennai

Mastermind of container scam nabbed in Mumbai

The Central Crime Branch arrested the mastermind of the container scam in Mumbai on Tuesday. The arrested accused was identified as G Pon Ravi (34).

Published: 17th August 2022 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Express illustrations.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Central Crime Branch arrested the mastermind of the container scam in Mumbai on Tuesday. The arrested accused was identified as G Pon Ravi (34). The police recovered a luxury car from him.

Pon Ravi was nabbed by the immigration officers at the Mumbai Airport and was handed over to the CCB. The police said that he was allegedly trying to flee the country. Ten people, including Pon Ravi’s brothers Pon Raj and Pon Raghu were arrested in connection with the case. Police seized two cars, 188 sovereigns of gold, several laptops, 15 SIM cards, 51 fake company seals and Rs 58 lakh in cash from them.

A CCB press release said, the accused were operating fake firms named GPR Resources, Fesa Industries, Zenhawk International, Fedele Express, Revolvy International, Zapo Tribros International, etc.

Under the guise of exporting commodities, members of the fake companies approached legitimate freight forwarding companies and struck a deal saying that they themselves would arrange containers for export. The accused would convince the companies they would rent containers cheaply. They would get several crores for rent and tell them that they would pay it within 30 days. 

After the freight forwarding firms tried in vain to contact the rental companies did they realise they had been cheated. The issue came to light when one such firm in Guindy lodged a complaint few years ago.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai
India Matters
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Where are we: 75 years after Independence?
AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam pays floral tribute to former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, late J Jayalalithaa. (Photo | P Jawahar)
OPS wins legal battle in Madras HC, dual leadership to continue in AIADMK for now
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez (Fie | AFP)
ED to name Jacqueline Fernandez as accused in conman money laundering case
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)
'You wore sexually provocative dress': Kerala court's remark on attire of harassment case plainant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp