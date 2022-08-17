Mastermind of container scam nabbed in Mumbai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Central Crime Branch arrested the mastermind of the container scam in Mumbai on Tuesday. The arrested accused was identified as G Pon Ravi (34). The police recovered a luxury car from him.

Pon Ravi was nabbed by the immigration officers at the Mumbai Airport and was handed over to the CCB. The police said that he was allegedly trying to flee the country. Ten people, including Pon Ravi’s brothers Pon Raj and Pon Raghu were arrested in connection with the case. Police seized two cars, 188 sovereigns of gold, several laptops, 15 SIM cards, 51 fake company seals and Rs 58 lakh in cash from them.

A CCB press release said, the accused were operating fake firms named GPR Resources, Fesa Industries, Zenhawk International, Fedele Express, Revolvy International, Zapo Tribros International, etc.

Under the guise of exporting commodities, members of the fake companies approached legitimate freight forwarding companies and struck a deal saying that they themselves would arrange containers for export. The accused would convince the companies they would rent containers cheaply. They would get several crores for rent and tell them that they would pay it within 30 days.

After the freight forwarding firms tried in vain to contact the rental companies did they realise they had been cheated. The issue came to light when one such firm in Guindy lodged a complaint few years ago.

