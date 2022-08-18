Home Cities Chennai

Finance firm dacoity: One more arrested, Rs 1.75 lakh recovered

A day after an eight-member gang stole from a private finance firm in Vadapalani, the city police arrested one more accused, Kishore, and seized Rs 1.75 lakh from him.

Published: 18th August 2022 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after an eight-member gang stole from a private finance firm in Vadapalani, the city police arrested one more accused, Kishore, and seized Rs 1.75 lakh from him. He was arrested based on inputs from H Syed Riyaz (22), who was handed over to the police by the public after he fell from the bike while fleeing on Tuesday.

The police said most of the accused are first-time offenders and this was just a trial run for them before they attempted a big heist. After inquiries, police said Riyaz from Virugambakkam was a second-year college student. Based on his inputs, police launched a hunt for the other accused - Ismail, Bharat,

Kishore, Jony, Tamilselvan and Mottai. “Before the split, Tamilselvan had given Kishore `1.75 lakh from the loot. Five special teams have rushed to Southern Tamil Nadu, where the rest of the gang are allegedly hiding,” said a senior police officer.

On Tuesday night, police found all the two-wheelers used for the robbery from a parking lot in a railway station in the suburbs. On Tuesday, the gang had barged into the office and threatened the staff with knives and stole the money.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
India needs to address the big fat ‘C’ in the room
Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar. (File photo| PTI)
BJP to reopen irrigation scam case to corner Ajit Pawar
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: Gujarat govt relied on 1992 remission policy to free convicts
A bus plying with flex board seeking financial help for Shyamjith
In Kerala, private bus owners pool in day’s earnings to help accident victim

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp