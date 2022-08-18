Finance firm dacoity: One more arrested, Rs 1.75 lakh recovered

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after an eight-member gang stole from a private finance firm in Vadapalani, the city police arrested one more accused, Kishore, and seized Rs 1.75 lakh from him. He was arrested based on inputs from H Syed Riyaz (22), who was handed over to the police by the public after he fell from the bike while fleeing on Tuesday.

The police said most of the accused are first-time offenders and this was just a trial run for them before they attempted a big heist. After inquiries, police said Riyaz from Virugambakkam was a second-year college student. Based on his inputs, police launched a hunt for the other accused - Ismail, Bharat,

Kishore, Jony, Tamilselvan and Mottai. “Before the split, Tamilselvan had given Kishore `1.75 lakh from the loot. Five special teams have rushed to Southern Tamil Nadu, where the rest of the gang are allegedly hiding,” said a senior police officer.

On Tuesday night, police found all the two-wheelers used for the robbery from a parking lot in a railway station in the suburbs. On Tuesday, the gang had barged into the office and threatened the staff with knives and stole the money.

