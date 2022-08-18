Hot wheel deals

By Express News Service

With the festive season upon us, automobile brands have a slew of offers and new launches to rev up the market

Time for TUCSON

Hyundai launched its premium five-seater SUV Tucson in India, with a price range of Rs 27.7 lakh to Rs 34.39 lakh. One of its highlighting features is Level2-ADAS (available only on the higher signature trim), advanced driver assists and autonomous safety systems. The fourth-generation Tucson comes to India with the longest wheelbase of 4630 mm, while a shorter version is also available globally. The wheelbase of the new Tucson is 85mm longer compared to the outgoing model. It comes with 2-litre petrol as well as diesel engines. TUCSON has powerful diesel engine which offers 137 kW of power and 416 Nm of torque. There is no manual gearbox on offer, but the all-wheel drive system with multi-terrain modes is an option on the top diesel variant. The waiting period stands at 8 -10 months, as per the current bookings.

Swanky, powerful Hunter 350

Royal Enfield has launched the new Hunter 350, a modern-looking, youthful motorcycle. Described as a neo-retro roadster, engineered and designed for the urban hustle, the new Hunter 350 is designed to tackle crowded city streets, suburban back-roads and beyond. It is a little smaller than Classic and Meteor and also lighter by a few kilograms. But it uses the same J-Series 350 cc engine with 20.2hp peak power and 27Nm torque. It comes in two distinct editions — Retro Hunter and Metro Hunter. The Retro Hunter runs on 17-inch spoked wheels and has a 300mm front disc brake combined with a 6-inch rear drum brake and single-channel ABS. The uncluttered retro-styled, digital-analogue instrument cluster displays just the right amount of essential information. It comes with a choice of two classical, single-colour tanks. The Metro Hunter has a more contemporary look with dual-colour liveries, cast alloy wheels, wide and tubeless tyres. Metro gets a 270mm rear disc brake and dual-channel ABS too. The price starts at Rs 1,49,900 (ex-showroom Chennai) and goes up to Rs 1,68,900.

Rider’s dream

Honda BigWing expands its presence in the mid-size segment with the powerful, sporty and aggressive-looking CB300F. The all-new model in the advanced streetfighter design ensures a powerful riding experience with a 293cc oil-cooled 4-valve SOHC engine. It is a hassle-free for city rides and long-distance touring. Honda’s Selectable Torque Control brings stability during slippery conditions by ensuring optimum traction. Dual channel ABS, assist & slipper clutch, USD front forks, front & rear disc brakes, 6-speed transmission are some highlights. Price is yet to be announced. The new CB300F will be available in two variants — Deluxe and Deluxe Pro.

Can’t beat the Classic

Mahindra & Mahindra unveiled the new Scorpio Classic today, with noticeable cosmetic and feature upgrades to the SUV’s previous generation model. The evergreen model Scorpio is renamed Scorpio Classic recently when an all-new SUV was launched with the name Scorpio N. After the unveiling, the Indian automaker showcased its 5 electric SUVs on August 15. The unveiling event was held in the UK.

Power-packed JEEP COMPASS

Jeep Compass is celebrating its fifth anniversary in India. To celebrate the occasion, the American brand has launched a special anniversary edition. The new edition comes sporting a handful of exclusive features including grille accents and commemorative badging. It comes with granite crystal finish alloy wheels, body-coloured claddings, accent colour roof rails, satin granite crystal cloured body and leather seats with light tungsten accent stitching and lots more. The new edition comes with two engine options — both petrol and diesel.

