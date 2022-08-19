Missing RCs: Five RTO staff suspended

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Five employees of the Tambaram Regional Transport Office (RTO) were placed under suspension on Wednesday after 37 smart cards of Registration Certificates (RC) of new vehicles went missing.

Last week, the office of the commissionerate of transport and road safety received a tip-off stating that RC smarts cards were stolen from the Tambaram RTO office. Following this, on August 11, Joint Transport Commissioner (Chennai South), M Jeyasankaran inspected the Tambaram RTO and found that the allegations were true. The next day, a complaint was lodged with Tambaram police.

The police inquiry pointed the needle of suspicion towards employees of RTO who have links with touts and brokers. An employee allegedly gave RC smart cards to a broker after a feud with another employee, said police. In the meantime, Transport Commissioner L Nirmal Raj inspected the RTO office on Wednesday and ordered the suspension of five employees a personal assistant of RTO, two superintendents and two assistants.

Nirmal Raj said, “RCs that went missing have been deactivated and new RC smart cards were distributed to vehicle owners.” The incident again brought to light the issue of touts holding sway at RTOs in the State, said sources.

The residents in and around Tambaram allege it is impossible to avail of transport-related services from RTO without paying bribes, which range from Rs 300 to Rs 3,000. For handing over new RC smart cards Rs 200 to Rs 300 were allegedly collected through brokers from vehicle dealers. The vehicle dealers include this bribery under registration fee and collect it from the buyer, said sources.

In addition, for renewal of RCs, Rs 300 to Rs 500 are allegedly collected from autorickshaws, school buses, trucks and other vehicles. R Rajangam, a resident of Tambaram said, “All services of the transport department can only be availed online, but it hardly helps. Unless brokers are eliminated from the RTOs, no reform will benefit the people.”

Transport Commissioner Nirmal Raj said, “All efforts to end tout menace at RTOs are being undertaken. The matter is being looked into seriously.” Meanwhile, on Thursday Tambaram police registered an FIR against one of the suspended employees on charges of creating a ruckus at the office and damaging government property.

CHENNAI: Five employees of the Tambaram Regional Transport Office (RTO) were placed under suspension on Wednesday after 37 smart cards of Registration Certificates (RC) of new vehicles went missing. Last week, the office of the commissionerate of transport and road safety received a tip-off stating that RC smarts cards were stolen from the Tambaram RTO office. Following this, on August 11, Joint Transport Commissioner (Chennai South), M Jeyasankaran inspected the Tambaram RTO and found that the allegations were true. The next day, a complaint was lodged with Tambaram police. The police inquiry pointed the needle of suspicion towards employees of RTO who have links with touts and brokers. An employee allegedly gave RC smart cards to a broker after a feud with another employee, said police. In the meantime, Transport Commissioner L Nirmal Raj inspected the RTO office on Wednesday and ordered the suspension of five employees a personal assistant of RTO, two superintendents and two assistants. Nirmal Raj said, “RCs that went missing have been deactivated and new RC smart cards were distributed to vehicle owners.” The incident again brought to light the issue of touts holding sway at RTOs in the State, said sources. The residents in and around Tambaram allege it is impossible to avail of transport-related services from RTO without paying bribes, which range from Rs 300 to Rs 3,000. For handing over new RC smart cards Rs 200 to Rs 300 were allegedly collected through brokers from vehicle dealers. The vehicle dealers include this bribery under registration fee and collect it from the buyer, said sources. In addition, for renewal of RCs, Rs 300 to Rs 500 are allegedly collected from autorickshaws, school buses, trucks and other vehicles. R Rajangam, a resident of Tambaram said, “All services of the transport department can only be availed online, but it hardly helps. Unless brokers are eliminated from the RTOs, no reform will benefit the people.” Transport Commissioner Nirmal Raj said, “All efforts to end tout menace at RTOs are being undertaken. The matter is being looked into seriously.” Meanwhile, on Thursday Tambaram police registered an FIR against one of the suspended employees on charges of creating a ruckus at the office and damaging government property.