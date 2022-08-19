Home Cities Chennai

Suspect in fin firm dacoity surrenders

A suspect in the August 16 Vadapalani financial firm robbery, Tamil Selvan, surrendered before a magistrate court in Thiruvallur on Thursday.

Published: 19th August 2022 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2022 07:11 AM

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A suspect in the August 16 Vadapalani financial firm robbery, Tamil Selvan, surrendered before a magistrate court in Thiruvallur on Thursday. The court has notified Vadapalani police about the man who claimed to be a part of the gang. The police said his identity would be confirmed after an inquiry. Of the seven suspects, two were arrested.

Two suspects Riyaz Basha (22) of Alwar Thirunagar and Kishore (22) of Chennai had been arrested. The police recovered `1.75 lakh of the stolen money. Both arrested accused are college students. Inquiries with them revealed that Ismail, Bharat, Kishore, Johnny, and Mottai were the other members of the gang.

According to the Vadapalani police, complainant Saravanan and nine other partners run the firm out of an apartment building on Mannar Mudali First Street in Vadapalani. On Tuesday at around 2. 30 pm, the gang robbed the firm by keeping the staff at knifepoint.

