TN colleges increase seats in Computer Science by 50%

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Looking at the rising demand of computer science and allied courses, engineering colleges in the State have increased seats in these courses by over 50% this year. Experts, however, feel that despite the hike in seats it will be difficult to meet the demand and have advised students to opt for good colleges instead of chasing a computer science seat.

According to data, at least 27,006 seats were available in computer science and engineering courses in 2021. This year, however, the number increased to 42,000. Similarly, in BTech (Information Technology), 9,114 seats were available last year, but this year’s figure has reached 15,718 seats.

Last year, only 2,732 seats were available in BTech in Artificial Intelligence, but this year, many colleges have opened several combinations of Artificial Intelligence and Data Science (AI and DS) and AI and Machine Learning (AI and ML). As such, over 14,000 seats are available in these courses. Many engineering colleges have reduced seats in civil, mechanical engineering, and other core engineering courses to hike their seats in computer science.

Experts, however, are worried about the trend and advise students to choose the engineering stream and the colleges wisely. “There undoubtedly is a huge demand for computer science related engineering courses as IT job market is currently in boom. But, there is no guarantee that the market will remain the same after four years when these students pass out.

Students are so desperate to study computer science that they are ready to enrol in any college that offers them this course, which is not wise,” said K Dinakaran, faculty at a private engineering college. He suggested that instead of joining a rat race for becoming an IT engineer, students should choose a good college and a course where they can give their best.

Career guidance expert Jayaprakash Gandhi said the colleges would find it difficult to provide quality education. “Along with increasing seats in computer science and allied courses, we need to hire quality faculty members who would be able to teach these courses and should have appropriate labs. Without proper infrastructure and education, our students are not going to be successful in IT industry,” he said.

1,48,811

Engineering seats under government quota are available in 2022

CHENNAI: Looking at the rising demand of computer science and allied courses, engineering colleges in the State have increased seats in these courses by over 50% this year. Experts, however, feel that despite the hike in seats it will be difficult to meet the demand and have advised students to opt for good colleges instead of chasing a computer science seat. According to data, at least 27,006 seats were available in computer science and engineering courses in 2021. This year, however, the number increased to 42,000. Similarly, in BTech (Information Technology), 9,114 seats were available last year, but this year’s figure has reached 15,718 seats. Last year, only 2,732 seats were available in BTech in Artificial Intelligence, but this year, many colleges have opened several combinations of Artificial Intelligence and Data Science (AI and DS) and AI and Machine Learning (AI and ML). As such, over 14,000 seats are available in these courses. Many engineering colleges have reduced seats in civil, mechanical engineering, and other core engineering courses to hike their seats in computer science. Experts, however, are worried about the trend and advise students to choose the engineering stream and the colleges wisely. “There undoubtedly is a huge demand for computer science related engineering courses as IT job market is currently in boom. But, there is no guarantee that the market will remain the same after four years when these students pass out. Students are so desperate to study computer science that they are ready to enrol in any college that offers them this course, which is not wise,” said K Dinakaran, faculty at a private engineering college. He suggested that instead of joining a rat race for becoming an IT engineer, students should choose a good college and a course where they can give their best. Career guidance expert Jayaprakash Gandhi said the colleges would find it difficult to provide quality education. “Along with increasing seats in computer science and allied courses, we need to hire quality faculty members who would be able to teach these courses and should have appropriate labs. Without proper infrastructure and education, our students are not going to be successful in IT industry,” he said. 1,48,811 Engineering seats under government quota are available in 2022