Urea pipeline ruptures at Madras Fertilizer Ltd

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: An effluent pipeline from the urea reactor at Madras Fertilizer Limited ruptured on Thursday morning, triggering panic among the nearby residential localities in Manali. A loud explosion was heard at around 6 am and a pungent smell of a possible ammonia leak was felt as far as five km from the plant.

K Jagadeesh, a resident of Periyar Nagar in Tiruvottiyur, told TNIE that there was a pungent smell between 6 am and 8 am. When contacted, TN Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) officials confirmed that the pipeline (4-inch dia) carrying the reactant (urea, some unreacted ammonia and carbon dioxide) from the Reactor A (urea manufacturing reactor) to the decomposer section burst at 5.53 am. “Emissions were observed; the odour was felt by nearby residents,” said a TNPCB officer.

It is reported that the remains in the pipelines were collected in two surge tanks. Leaked reactant during the burst was estimated to be around 1 cubic metre and it is being taken to the collection tank through channels. The reactor was shut down at 6 am.

“At present, the reactors have been shut down and the reason for the burst in the pipeline is being analysed. A detailed report is awaited,” said TNPCB chairperson M Jayanthi. Meanwhile, a spokesperson of MFL told TNIE that all emission contaminant measures were initiated almost immediately, including shutting down the reactors.

Fire breaks out at godown of private oil company

Chennai: A major fire broke out at one of the godowns of a private oil company near Vanagaram on Wednesday night. The fire spread to two other godowns. Properties worth crores of rupees were damaged. No casualty was reported. According to police, a fire broke out at the godown around 10.30 on Wednesday night. The fire spread to two godowns nearby — a tile godown and a plywood godown. On information, Maduravoyal police and fire department personnel rushed to the scene. Around 100 fire personnel were pressed into action and they put out the fire around 3 am on Thursday. Sixteen tender vehicles were brought to the spot to put out the fire. A case has been registered and an investigation is on. ENS

