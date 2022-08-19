Home Cities Chennai

Urea pipeline ruptures at Madras Fertilizer Ltd

An effluent pipeline from the urea reactor at Madras Fertilizer Limited ruptured on Thursday morning, triggering panic among the nearby residential localities in Manali.

Published: 19th August 2022

Madras Fertilizer Limited near Manali | p jawahar

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: An effluent pipeline from the urea reactor at Madras Fertilizer Limited ruptured on Thursday morning, triggering panic among the nearby residential localities in Manali. A loud explosion was heard at around 6 am and a pungent smell of a possible ammonia leak was felt as far as five km from the plant.

K Jagadeesh, a resident of Periyar Nagar in Tiruvottiyur, told TNIE that there was a pungent smell between 6 am and 8 am. When contacted, TN Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) officials confirmed that the pipeline (4-inch dia) carrying the reactant (urea, some unreacted ammonia and carbon dioxide) from the Reactor A (urea manufacturing reactor) to the decomposer section burst at 5.53 am. “Emissions were observed; the odour was felt by nearby residents,” said a TNPCB officer.

It is reported that the remains in the pipelines were collected in two surge tanks. Leaked reactant during the burst was estimated to be around 1 cubic metre and it is being taken to the collection tank through channels. The reactor was shut down at 6 am.

“At present, the reactors have been shut down and the reason for the burst in the pipeline is being analysed. A detailed report is awaited,” said TNPCB chairperson M Jayanthi. Meanwhile, a spokesperson of MFL told TNIE that all emission contaminant measures were initiated almost immediately, including shutting down the reactors. 

