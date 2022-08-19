Home Cities Chennai

Youth hacked to death in Ambattur

A 19-year-old man was hacked to death by a four-person gang in Ambattur on Thursday.

Published: 19th August 2022 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2022 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

The spot in Ambattur where the youth was killed | Shiba Prasad Sahu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old man was hacked to death by a four-person gang in Ambattur on Thursday. The police detained the four suspects. The police said the initial investigation suggest that the man was a ganja seller and could have been murdered by a rival gang. The murder took place approximately 200 to 250m from the Ambattur police station.

According to Ambattur police, the deceased was identified as Karthik of Ambattur. He was a day labourer who also sold ganja in the neighbourhood. On Thursday afternoon, as Karthik was travelling along Sivananda Nagar, the gang waylaid him and started attacking him with knives. After he collapsed, the gang fled. 

Passersby informed the police, who rushed him to a government hospital, where he was declared brought dead. This is the second gang-related murder this week. On Tuesday, a 13-member-gang hacked to death a man at Zam Bazaar as he was allegedly interfering in their ganja business. The deceased Raja, along with his nephews, worked against the accused gang in the past. As the nephews are in prison currently, the gang murdered Raja.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp