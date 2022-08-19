Youth hacked to death in Ambattur

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old man was hacked to death by a four-person gang in Ambattur on Thursday. The police detained the four suspects. The police said the initial investigation suggest that the man was a ganja seller and could have been murdered by a rival gang. The murder took place approximately 200 to 250m from the Ambattur police station.

According to Ambattur police, the deceased was identified as Karthik of Ambattur. He was a day labourer who also sold ganja in the neighbourhood. On Thursday afternoon, as Karthik was travelling along Sivananda Nagar, the gang waylaid him and started attacking him with knives. After he collapsed, the gang fled.

Passersby informed the police, who rushed him to a government hospital, where he was declared brought dead. This is the second gang-related murder this week. On Tuesday, a 13-member-gang hacked to death a man at Zam Bazaar as he was allegedly interfering in their ganja business. The deceased Raja, along with his nephews, worked against the accused gang in the past. As the nephews are in prison currently, the gang murdered Raja.

