Water Resources Department awaits reservoir feasibility report

The Water Resources Department (WRD) is waiting for a feasibility report to enhance Poondi reservoir’s storage capacity and build a new reservoir at Ramanjeri, which is 11 km upstream.

Published: 20th August 2022 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2022 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Poondi reservoir at Tiruvallur | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Water Resources Department (WRD) is waiting for a feasibility report to enhance Poondi reservoir’s storage capacity and build a new reservoir at Ramanjeri, which is 11 km upstream. The State government had in July approved the project and issued a government order. A proposal has been made to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) at a cost of `5.12 crore. 

A senior official told TNIE that considering this as a component of a World Bank-funded project, a proposal is being made for a pilot project in the Chennai City Partnership Program to combat floods and climate change, and supply additional water to the city. Another official added that a pre-feasibility study is required to prepare a DPR to get external aided funds.

Referring to the proposed dam in Ramanjeri that is set to span 800 hectares and store 1.5 tmcft of water, the official said it is expected to cost about `1,000 crore. The facility would meet Chennai’s drinking water needs, act as a balancing reservoir to store floodwater, and water will be transported from it to Poondi reservoir, the official added.

“Every monsoon, the reservoir receives more inflow than its capacity of 3.2 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft). As a result, surplus water is released into the Kosasthalaiyar River. Hence, the State government plans to increase the storage of Poondi reservoir from 3.231 tmcft to 5 tmcft,” the official said, adding that the feasibility report is likely to be submitted by the end of August, and the tender process will begin soon.

