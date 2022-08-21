Home Cities Chennai

65 villages to be part of two satellite towns of Chennai

Officials are also working on preparing detailed development plans for the satellite towns in Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu.

CHENNAI: Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has identified 48 villages near Chengalpattu and 17 villages in Kancheepuram, abutting Chennai-Bengaluru NH, to develop satellite towns near Chennai. This is part of the five satellite towns announced by the DMK government earlier this year to decongest Chennai.Officials are also working on preparing detailed development plans for the satellite towns in Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu. The three other satellite towns would come up in Thirumazhisai, Minjur and Thiruvallur.

Chengalpattu town, which forms part of Chengalpattu district (carved out of Kancheepuram district in 2019), has the potential to be developed into an urban growth centre with improved physical, social, and economic infrastructure, sources said. This also comes in the wake of the proposed expansion of Chennai Metropolitan Area boundary encompassing a major portion of Chengalpattu, which would spur population growth and economic activities.

The new town development plan of Chengalpattu is proposed to encompass around 48 villages around the central core of Chengalpattu town, bounded by Palar river to the west, GST Road and Mahindra City to the north, several non-contiguous hillocks to the east, and a new administrative headquarters to the south.

This will provide a comprehensive approach to redevelop the existing haphazard developments within the town centre, tap into the potential of upcoming residential, commercial, and industrial, and institutional activities along the GST corridor, Chengalpattu-Thiruporur corridor, and Chengalpattu-Walajabad corridor, source said.In Kancheepuram, also known as the ‘City of thousand temples’, the municipal area and 17 villages along the Chennai-Bengaluru NH have been selected to ensure planned development.

Currently, Kancheepuram is developing in a haphazard manner, resulting in higher growth of commercial establishments and traffic congestion in the core area. It is learnt that CMDA was preparing a detailed development plan focussed on heritage and redevelopment.

Thirumazhisai satellite township is vying to get Rs 1,000 crore funding from the Union government under the 15the Finance Commission (2021-22 to 2025-26), which emphasises on the rejuvenation of old cities and setting up new ones. The finance commission had earmarked Rs 8,000 crore for a performance-based challenge fund for incubation of eight new cities.

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE, said Thirumazhisai was a prominent locality to be developed into a self-sustained new town. Sources said rules for the new town development plans for Chennai Metropolitan Area Rules 2022 has been drafted and sent to TN government for approval. It is learnt CMDA was looking for consultants to prepare a masterplan.

