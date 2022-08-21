Home Cities Chennai

Buzz in Besant Nagar as Madras Day fete begins, 50 stalls set up

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi too promised more events.

Published: 21st August 2022 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2022 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

Madras Day celebrations near Elliot’s Beach. (Photo | Martin Louis)

Madras Day celebrations near Elliot’s Beach. (Photo | Martin Louis)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ahead of Madras Day, which falls on August 22, celebratory events began on Elliot’s Beach on Saturday. More than 50 stalls were set up on either side of the beach road, and free rides and entertainment activities were offered to children.

“There is a perception that Chennai is a laid-back city and such events are only held in Mumbai or Delhi. As per the statistics, Chennai is the safest city in the country. Why can’t we have such events? There will be more events, like stadium run and happy streets, in the future,” Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal said.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi too promised more events.He added that the government wanted the corporation to contribute more towards such events. “The best photographs, short films, and reels will be shared on the corporation’s social media page and website, and winners of the painting competition will get to paint important walls in the city,” he said.

After inaugurating the events and stalls, HR&CE Minister PK Sekar Babu said Chief Minister MK Stalin aims to make Chennai a city with pedestrian spaces, parks, playfields, and gyms, so all people are happy. “We have a CM who ensures coordination between departments, and officials have the freedom to implement their ideas,” he said.

At the event, a theme song for Madras Day, composed by music director GV Prakash Kumar, was released, and cultural events showcasing the city’s traditions were held. Twelve stalls were given to self-help groups for free. Rains interrupted the celebrations for a while. Mayor R Priya and Chennai South MP Tamilachi Thangapandian were among those present at the event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Besant Nagar Madras day
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp