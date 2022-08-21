Buzz in Besant Nagar as Madras Day fete begins, 50 stalls set up

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ahead of Madras Day, which falls on August 22, celebratory events began on Elliot’s Beach on Saturday. More than 50 stalls were set up on either side of the beach road, and free rides and entertainment activities were offered to children.

“There is a perception that Chennai is a laid-back city and such events are only held in Mumbai or Delhi. As per the statistics, Chennai is the safest city in the country. Why can’t we have such events? There will be more events, like stadium run and happy streets, in the future,” Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal said.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi too promised more events.He added that the government wanted the corporation to contribute more towards such events. “The best photographs, short films, and reels will be shared on the corporation’s social media page and website, and winners of the painting competition will get to paint important walls in the city,” he said.

After inaugurating the events and stalls, HR&CE Minister PK Sekar Babu said Chief Minister MK Stalin aims to make Chennai a city with pedestrian spaces, parks, playfields, and gyms, so all people are happy. “We have a CM who ensures coordination between departments, and officials have the freedom to implement their ideas,” he said.

At the event, a theme song for Madras Day, composed by music director GV Prakash Kumar, was released, and cultural events showcasing the city’s traditions were held. Twelve stalls were given to self-help groups for free. Rains interrupted the celebrations for a while. Mayor R Priya and Chennai South MP Tamilachi Thangapandian were among those present at the event.

