Home Cities Chennai

Kidnapped businessman rescued in three hours

When Saravanan was at his brother’s house in T Nagar, Arockiaraj and his henchmen arrived and kidnapped him.

Published: 21st August 2022 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2022 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Kidnap

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Within three hours of being kidnapped, a real estate businessman was rescued, and three people arrested on Saturday evening. The Chennai city police have launched a hunt for nine others.The victim, Saravanan, a real estate businessman, had borrowed Rs 1 crore from a financier, Arockiaraj, said the police. Arockiaraj had allegedly made several calls demanding the money back.When Saravanan was at his brother’s house in T Nagar, Arockiaraj and his henchmen arrived and kidnapped him.

They then went to Saravanan’s house around 8 pm, and took two luxury cars, an expensive watch, and gold jewellery. Holding Saravanan at knife point, they forced him into an SUV and sped away.On being alerted, the police stepped up vigil at all vehicle checkpoints.

Saravanan’s luxury cars — a Mercedes Benz and a BMW — were spotted near Thoraipakkam, but on noticing the cops, the occupants abandoned them and fled. Another police team, meanwhile, found the victim in the SUV on ECR and nabbed three people — Arockiaraj, Afrose, and Arvind. They have been detained. Further investigation is under way.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp