Kidnapped businessman rescued in three hours

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Within three hours of being kidnapped, a real estate businessman was rescued, and three people arrested on Saturday evening. The Chennai city police have launched a hunt for nine others.The victim, Saravanan, a real estate businessman, had borrowed Rs 1 crore from a financier, Arockiaraj, said the police. Arockiaraj had allegedly made several calls demanding the money back.When Saravanan was at his brother’s house in T Nagar, Arockiaraj and his henchmen arrived and kidnapped him.

They then went to Saravanan’s house around 8 pm, and took two luxury cars, an expensive watch, and gold jewellery. Holding Saravanan at knife point, they forced him into an SUV and sped away.On being alerted, the police stepped up vigil at all vehicle checkpoints.

Saravanan’s luxury cars — a Mercedes Benz and a BMW — were spotted near Thoraipakkam, but on noticing the cops, the occupants abandoned them and fled. Another police team, meanwhile, found the victim in the SUV on ECR and nabbed three people — Arockiaraj, Afrose, and Arvind. They have been detained. Further investigation is under way.

