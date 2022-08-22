26-year-old man attacks family in Chennai's Thiruvottiyur, held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Thiruvottiyur police arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly attacking a man and his parents. According to the police, the accused argued with the victim and when his parents intervened, they were also attacked by the accused. He also allegedly tore the saree of the woman. The accused was identified as S Vasanth (26), a resident of C block in Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDN) quarters at Tiruchanankuppam. On Saturday night, the victim Ajith, resident of B block, was talking with friends outside C block. Vasanth began arguing with Ajith and started attacking. When Ajith’s parents tried to intervene, Vasanth attacked them with a cane and fled. Based on a complaint from the kin, Vasanth was nabbed and booked under relevant sections of the TN Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act.