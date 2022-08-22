Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Man nabbed for fixing skimmer in ATM machine

Police said the man was identified as Manohar, a Washermenpet-based textile merchant. His son Anand discontinued his medical degree from Albania and was working in a firm in New Delhi.

Published: 22nd August 2022 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2022 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

ATM

Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Police arrested a 58-year-old man on Tuesday for allegedly fixing a skimmer device in the ATM of a nationalised bank in Santhome. The mastermind, the man’s son, is absconding.

Police said the man was identified as Manohar, a Washermenpet-based textile merchant. His son Anand discontinued his medical degree from Albania and was working in a firm in New Delhi. Police said Manohar’s business was not doing well. As he was unable to pay for his son’s education, Anand returned to India.

While in Delhi, Anand learned about the skimmer device through friends. He bought one and placed it in an ATM machine in Santhome. On August 12, bank officials noticed the device along with a memory card. After removing the device, they lodged a complaint. Manohar was arrested and remanded in judicial custody. Search is on for Anand.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ATM machine Santhome skimmer chennai
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp