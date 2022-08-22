Chennai: Man nabbed for fixing skimmer in ATM machine

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Police arrested a 58-year-old man on Tuesday for allegedly fixing a skimmer device in the ATM of a nationalised bank in Santhome. The mastermind, the man’s son, is absconding.

Police said the man was identified as Manohar, a Washermenpet-based textile merchant. His son Anand discontinued his medical degree from Albania and was working in a firm in New Delhi. Police said Manohar’s business was not doing well. As he was unable to pay for his son’s education, Anand returned to India.

While in Delhi, Anand learned about the skimmer device through friends. He bought one and placed it in an ATM machine in Santhome. On August 12, bank officials noticed the device along with a memory card. After removing the device, they lodged a complaint. Manohar was arrested and remanded in judicial custody. Search is on for Anand.

