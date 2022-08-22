Chennai: Pachaiyappa’s college panel to probe ‘casteist remark’ by professor

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Pachaiyappa’s College has decided to constitute a committee on Monday to investigate the allegations of a group of students that a senior faculty member made casteist remarks about them several times. A student, who was allegedly ill-treated by the faculty member, said: “Once she (the faculty member) learned that I belonged to a Dalit community, her behaviour towards me changed. She asked me not to enter the staff room.”Another student alleged that the teacher, who has 33 years of experience, hurled humiliating and caste-based comments at students from Dalit communities and from poor families. Recently, an audio clip in which the faculty member allegedly enquired about the caste backgrounds of a few students went viral on social media. A similar allegation was brought against her in 2016, and she was issued a warning by the then principal.