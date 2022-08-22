In bid to save lorry driver, another gets electrocuted in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 44-year-old lorry driver was electrocuted while attempting to rescue another driver whose concrete mixer truck got tangled in a high voltage line near Manali. According to police, the deceased was identified as Suresh from Chittoor. The police said on Saturday night, a concrete mixer truck driven by Sarathkumar (30) of Villupuram got tangled in a low-hanging electric wire at Periyar Nagar in Manali. It was on its way to a stormwater drain project.

Suresh, who was in a truck trailing Sarathkumar’s, saw Sarathumar struggling. Suresh then got down from his truck and took a wooden log from the load that was in his truck and attempted to untangle the wire. He, however, received an electric shock and was thrown off. Passersby informed the police, who informed the electricity board and disconnected the power.

Police rescued both drivers and sent them to Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, where Suresh died on Sunday morning. Sarathkumar is still undergoing treatment. The police have registered a case and an investigation is on.

