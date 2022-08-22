Home Cities Chennai

Kovai jail staff among six held for bizman’s kidnap

Three luxury cars, one two-wheeler, 16 mobile phones, one laptop, two toy guns, and several knives were recovered from the accused.

Published: 22nd August 2022 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2022 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

Kidnapping, Abduction

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A day after arresting three people for kidnapping a businessman, the police on Sunday nabbed three others who were on the run. One of those arrested is a Coimbatore Prison staff. Three luxury cars, one two-wheeler, 16 mobile phones, one laptop, two toy guns, and several knives were recovered from the accused — S Arokiaraj (42), A Aravindh Guru (23), B Afroz (23), A Ajay (24), S Vijayapandi (25), and prison staff B Nagendran (31).

They allegedly kidnapped real estate businessman Saravanan on Saturday evening as he borrowed `1 crore from Arokiaraj and didn’t return it despite several reminders.  Saravanan was kidnapped at knifepoint from his brother’s house in T Nagar, and taken away in an SUV. The kidnappers also went to Saravanan’s house and drove away with his two luxury cars and other valuables, the police added. 

However, within a couple of hours, the cops found the victim in the SUV on East Coast Road (ECR), and nabbed Arokiaraj, Aravindh, and Afroz from there. A police team also spotted Saravanan’s luxury cars near Thoraipakkam, but when the occupants of the car noticed the cops, they abandoned the vehicles and fled. The Mambalam police nabbed them on Sunday. 

In order to rescue the victim at the earliest, the police alerted all checkpoints after being informed of the kidnapping. The registration numbers of Saravanan’s cars were also shared with personnel around the city.

Stole luxury cars as well
Saravanan was kidnapped at knifepoint from his brother’s house in T Nagar. The kidnappers also went to his house, and drove away with his two luxury cars

TAGS
kidnapping businessman Coimbatore Prison staff CHENNAI
