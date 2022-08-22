Madras day 2022: Elliot’s Beach gears up as Chennai celebrates its 383rd birthday
Chennai turns a year older today and its citizens gathered together at the Elliot’s Beach over the weekend to celebrate its 383rd birthday.
There were games like snakes and ladders, a canopy of rainbow-coloured umbrellas, and several other nostalgic elements that make the city what it is. TNIE lensman
Martin Louis brings us scenes from the celebration.