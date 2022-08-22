Home Cities Chennai

Madras day 2022: Elliot’s Beach gears up as Chennai celebrates its 383rd birthday

Chennai turns a year older today and its citizens gathered together at the Elliot’s Beach over the weekend to celebrate its 383rd birthday.

Published: 22nd August 2022 01:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2022 01:07 AM   |  A+A-

Madras Day celebrations near Elliot’s Beach on Saturday | Martin Louis

Madras Day celebrations near Elliot's Beach on Saturday | Martin Louis

By Express News Service

There were games like snakes and ladders, a canopy of rainbow-coloured umbrellas, and several other nostalgic elements that make the city what it is. TNIE lensman 
Martin Louis brings us scenes from the celebration.

Comments

