Man arrested for smuggling ganja in Chennai

A 36-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly smuggling ganja into Chennai from Assam. Police recovered 14 kg of ganja from him.

Published: 22nd August 2022 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2022 03:57 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs, Drug peddling, Ganja

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

Police said, the accused was identified as Hidayathullah of Tripura. Around 6 am, Hidayathullah got down at Perambur railway station. Auto drivers asked him if he wanted to hire an auto. In a panic, he dropped the bag and fled. The drivers caught him and informed police.

On questioning, Hidayathullah said he bought the ganja from Assam to deliver it to a person who did not show up.  A case was registered and the police began an investigation.

