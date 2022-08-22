Man arrested for smuggling ganja in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 36-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly smuggling ganja into Chennai from Assam. Police recovered 14 kg of ganja from him.

Police said, the accused was identified as Hidayathullah of Tripura. Around 6 am, Hidayathullah got down at Perambur railway station. Auto drivers asked him if he wanted to hire an auto. In a panic, he dropped the bag and fled. The drivers caught him and informed police.

On questioning, Hidayathullah said he bought the ganja from Assam to deliver it to a person who did not show up. A case was registered and the police began an investigation.

