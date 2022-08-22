Home Cities Chennai

Youth arrested month after killing friend near railway tracks in Andhra Pradesh

It came to light that on July 12, Arjun made a derogatory comment about Dinesh’s girlfriend. In a fit of rage, Dinesh killed him. 

Published: 22nd August 2022 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2022 03:52 AM   |  A+A-

knife, murder, death, stab

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A month after the body of a 19-year-old youth was near the railway tracks between Thiruninravur and Veppampattu, Pichatur police in Andhra Pradesh arrested his friend from Thiruninravur. The case which was filed as a suspicious death was changed to a murder case.

The accused was identified as D Dinesh alias Payash (20). On July 12, S Arjun (19) of Pichatur, went school in Thiruninravur to collect his Class 12 certificates. The same evening, police found a body near the railway tracks.

The victim’s parents lodged a missing persons’ complaint but efforts to trace him went in vain. Police zeroed in on Dinesh, an autorickshaw driver and when questioned, he confessed to killing Arjun. It came to light that on July 12, Arjun made a derogatory comment about Dinesh’s girlfriend. In a fit of rage, Dinesh killed him. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
murder Thiruninravur Andhra Pradesh Veppampattu
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp