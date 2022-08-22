Youth arrested month after killing friend near railway tracks in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A month after the body of a 19-year-old youth was near the railway tracks between Thiruninravur and Veppampattu, Pichatur police in Andhra Pradesh arrested his friend from Thiruninravur. The case which was filed as a suspicious death was changed to a murder case.

The accused was identified as D Dinesh alias Payash (20). On July 12, S Arjun (19) of Pichatur, went school in Thiruninravur to collect his Class 12 certificates. The same evening, police found a body near the railway tracks.

The victim’s parents lodged a missing persons’ complaint but efforts to trace him went in vain. Police zeroed in on Dinesh, an autorickshaw driver and when questioned, he confessed to killing Arjun. It came to light that on July 12, Arjun made a derogatory comment about Dinesh’s girlfriend. In a fit of rage, Dinesh killed him.

