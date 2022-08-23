Home Cities Chennai

A night of glittering lights

Bright lights and vivid colours lit up the Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall on Sunday as it hosted Carpe Diem Grande organised by the Rajasthan Youth Association and Metrostar.

Published: 23rd August 2022

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Bright lights and vivid colours lit up the Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall on Sunday as it hosted Carpe Diem Grande organised by the Rajasthan Youth Association and Metrostar. Teams of women and men, named the Imperial Queens and the King’s Men respectively, competed for the winning position over several categories including ramp walks, dance routines, comedy sketches, and a special segment for toddlers.

The first round was themed ramp walks where each team chose a theme. The Imperial Queens came up with a display paying tribute to the Chipko movement and their costumes bore elements of indigenous crafts as they held placards with slogans like “sustainability” and “save earth”. The King’s Men came up with a display themed on Chakras, and while an LED display in the background showed circular shapes in bright colours, men with their faces painted in abstract patterns walked the ramp in costumes just as evocative of cosmic energy.

The show also made space for a special ramp walk for toddlers dressed in costumes inspired by their favourite toys. Then there were short films The Imperial Queens’ film spoke of loneliness, and the King’s Men spoke of work-life balance. Each film was only about five minutes long, and yet they spoke of very persistent themes. Other dancing and singing events followed, and so did comedy skits. The event, headed by a core committee led by cultural director Neha Bora Tated president Ashwin Khariwal, secretary Rahul Bharakatia, Anand Tated, Anil Dangi and Ronak Kankaria, turned into a grand success.

The winners were judged by a panel comprising fashion choreographer Ajit Menon, fashion designer Rubeena Afroz, Mister Chennai 2021 Rameez Meeran, actors Arvind and Hema Srikanth, singer V Deepika and dance choreographer Jayanthi Vijay, and the Imperial Queens were adjudged the winners.

Team

Imperial Queens
Apeksha Dhariwal, Jyothi Kothari, Divya Bokdia, Shradha Dugar and Sejal Desharlla

King’s Men
Abhay Marlecha, Vasanth Baidmutha, Surendar Gelada, Nirraj Sethia and Sneh Jain

Title sponsors
Challani Jewellery Mart

Associate sponsors 

SV High School 

Pakwan 

Studio tatva 

Jaipur gems n jewels

Sar-V-Sri 

Goodwill Sponsors 

The League Club 

London Bubble Desert and Co. 

Chaiwaale 

AMS Bullion 

