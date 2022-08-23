Home Cities Chennai

State Education Policy: Feedback welcome till October 15

The high level committee, constituted by the State government to frame the new State Education Policy, has extended the deadline to submit suggestions and feedbacks by one month.

Published: 23rd August 2022 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

students-exams

Express Illustrations.

By Express News Service

The panel, which was constituted in June, had invited suggestions from public, not-for-profit-organisations, educatio  nists, teachers, students, parents, and private educational institutions.

Initially, September 15 was set as the deadline. Following requests from various quarters, the panel on Monday extended it till October 15. The suggestions can either be mailed to stateeducationpolicy@gmail.com or sent via post to Centre for Excellence building, Anna University. Besides this, public hearings regarding the matter will be held across the State between September 20 and October third week. These meetings will be held at the respective district collectorates in Tirunelveli, Madurai, Tiruvarur and Tiruchy, said an official release.

State Education Policy
