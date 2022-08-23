Home Cities Chennai

Tamil director-producer Lingusamy gets six-month sentence in cheque fraud case

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Film director and producer N Lingusamy was on Monday awarded six months in jail by the Metropolitan Magistrates’ Court at Saidapet in Chennai in a cheque fraud case.

The petition was filed by PVP Capitals, a finance company, after a cheque of Rs 1.03 crore that Lingusamy had given them bounced. In 2014, film production company Thirrupathi Brothers, which the director runs with his brother N Subash Chandra Bose, had borrowed Rs 1.03 crore from PVP Capital to direct a film with actors Karthi and Samantha in the lead. It was titled ‘Enni Elu Naal’. However, due to various reasons, the project fell through and the money was not returned. 

Following this, the finance company filed a petition against Lingusamy and his brother at the Madras High Court. The court directed the duo to pay the money back. Following the order Lingusamy gave the cheque to the company, but it bounced. Later, PVP Capital filed a petition at the Metropolitan Magistrates’ Court accusing the director of cheque fraud.

