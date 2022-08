By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras Quiz is back with in-person quiz after a gap of two years. The quiz will be held at the Madras Management Association auditorium, Anna Salai, on August 28, from 2 pm.

The quiz, hosted by quizmaster Sumanth C Raman, is open to people of all ages and they can participate in teams of two. There is no entry fee or prior registration. The winners stand to receive vouchers worth Rs 50,000 and spcial prizes.

Visit: https://murugappa.com/murugappa-madras-quiz/

