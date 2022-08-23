Two killed, three injured in road accident near Kalpakkam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two people were killed after a mini lorry hit their car near Kalpakkam on Monday morning. Three others who were in the car with them were injured and are undergoing treatment at a government hospital.

Police said, the deceased were identified as Noor Rizwana (49) and Sabeer Basha (25). The injured are Fathima (33), Noor Zarina (30), and Abitha (33). The police said they were returning from a relative’s house in Puducherry.

When the car reached Vayalur near Kalpakkam, a UT bound mini lorry hit their car. Noor Rizwana and Sabeer Basha died on the spot. The mini lorry driver fled the scene. Police sent all five to the Chengalpattu GH. A case was filed and hunt is on for the driver.

